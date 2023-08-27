Domesticate Health Insurance Scheme to reduce hardship — Doctors tell state govts

Doctors

…faults FG policy on retirement of doctors on level 17

By David Odama

The National Association of Medical and Dental Practitioners in Government General (NAGGMDP) Sunday urged the 36 governors in the country to domesticate the Health Insurance Scheme in their respective states to reduce the hardship associated with the scheme.

The association also called on the federal government to cancel the policy that Directors on grade level 17 would proceed on compulsory retirement after serving in the level for eight years.

National President of the association, Sofiri Peterside JNR, gave the charge when he addressed journalists shortly after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Peterside, domesticating health insurance scheme in all the 36 states would not only reduce the hardship currently occasioned by the economic and socio- economic situation in the Nigeria.

The president of the medical practitioners decried a situation where a patient could not afford his bills and left with no other option but for (NAGGMDP) to pay for such patient and also carry out treatment on the patient.

He stated that such was not healthy for the system as it overstretches the association.

He said the situation has gone so bad for categories of the Health Insurance Scheme beneficiaries adding that the domestication of the scheme would go a long way to improving the healthcare need of Nigerians, especially the vulnerable.

The president also said brain drain was one of the major problem facing the health sector in the country because some of the best hands in the sector are leaving for better pay and working conditions in other nations of the world.

“For instance, medical Doctors join the services of the government in either grade level 12 or 13 after graduation, then few years later such a person reaches level 17. If the Doctor is forced on compulsory retirement after serving for eight years, it means his retirement age is around 50 or 52.

“A well trained medical Doctor who has been forced to retire at the age of 50 or 52, will prefer to go to other countries that will pay him better and work beyond 60 years,” the NAGGMDP President added.

He, however, blamed exodus of medical personnel to other developed countries on poor welfare packages, bad policy of government, lack of security for personnel and medical facilities among others.

Peterside JNR also called for an upward review of hazard allowances of doctors, call for duty allowances and upgrading of medical facilities to curtail medical tourism.

“The government at all levels must implement a new minimum wage without further delay to cushion the effects of the hardship that is being faced due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

In his remarks, Nasarawa State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Thomas Gonji, said the meeting has afforded the state council the opportunity to share experiences and brainstorm on how to move the health sector forward.

He, therefore, lauded the delegates for giving Nasarawa State the hosting right of the meeting and wished them safe journey back to their various states.

The three-day NEC meeting of the association drew participants from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT