Doing private business during official hours punishable under law  – CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau, has said doing private business during official hours is punishable under the law.

The State Director, FCT CCB, Suleiman Usman, issued the warning on Thursday at a one-day enlightenment campaign in Abuja.

He warned that the bureau will take necessary measures against any civil servant who is petitioned, investigated by the Bureau’s committee and found guilty of using official hours for private businesses.

Usman also warned workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to adhere strictly to the code of conduct guiding public service by declaring their assets, as failure to do so will attract sanctions.

He said, “We are here to enlighten the civil servants of the FCT Administration on the importance of asset declaration and ensure that we have total compliance. We also enlightened them on the code of conduct of public officers so that they will know their dos and don’ts alongside their responsibilities.

“The Bureau has a committee that investigates and takes the necessary measure, which is why we specified that civil servants must not engage in direct managing of private business, if they want to carry out private businesses,” he added.

Usman urged the workers to ensure timely and accurate declaration of their assets for transparency and accountability purposes, noting that government offices are held in trust on behalf of the citizens.

According to Usman, many public servants are still ignorant of some of the relevant information and practices expected of them, which is why they unknowingly end up normalising illegalities within the system.

The acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, Dr Jummai Ahmadu, said the enlightenment campaign was a routine activity of the bureau across the country to refresh the minds of civil servants on asset declaration.