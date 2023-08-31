Dogs kill 5-year-old child, injure mother in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo —Residents of Hallelujah Estate in Osogbo, Osun State capital, yesterday, were in agony as two dogs devour a five-year-old child.

The cross breed dogs also descended on the mother after killing the child, injuring her on the buttock before residents in the scanty neighbourhood came to her rescue.

It was gathered that the woman and the little girl were walking pass a vacant building in the area when the two dogs emerged and separated mother and child.

According to an eyewitness, the dogs killed and devour the child, while the helpless mother struggle in vain to rescue her.

Our correspondent learned that the dogs later descended on the mother but for the prompt intervention of some neighbours, who rescued her from the blood-thirsty dogs after biting her several times on the buttock.

Another residents, Sodiq Abass, said the dogs were in the building alone for a very long time, adding that the gory incident happened because residents were not always around and it was almost difficult to hear anyone calling for help.

“The dogs appeared like they wanted to kill the mother after killing her daughter, but for some passers-by, who saw the scene and quickly called for help. It is unfortunate that help didn’t arrive on time for the little girl,” he said.

Contacted, Osun State Police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said police was aware of the incident and efforts were ongoing to arrest the owner of the house.