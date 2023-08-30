Dogs devour 5-year-old child, injure mother in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Hallelujah estate in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Wednesday evening were in agony as two dogs devoured a five-year-old child.

The cross breed dogs also descended on the mother after killing the child, injuring her on the buttock before residents in the scanty neighbourhood came to her rescue.

It was gathered that the woman and the little girl were walking pass a completed vacant building in the area when the two dogs emerged and separated mother and child.

An eye witness account revealed that the dogs devoured the child while the helpless mother struggled in vain to rescue her.

Our correspondent learnt that the dogs later descended on the mother but the prompt intervention of some neighbours rescued her from the blood-thirsty dogs after biting her severally on the buttock.

Another resident, Sodiq Abass said the dogs were in the building alone for a very long time, adding that the gory incident happened because residents are not majorly around and it is almost difficult to hear anyone calling for help.

“The dogs appeared like they wanted to kill the mother after killing her daughter, but for some passers-by who saw the scene and quickly ran to call for help. It is unfortunate that help didn’t arrive on time for the little girl”, he said.

When contacted, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said police is aware of the incident and effort is ongoing to arrest the owner of the house.