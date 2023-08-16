Doctors threaten strike in Benue over abducted colleague

Doctors

…laments victim has spent 25 days in captivity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Benue State branch, has threatened to declare an indefinite strike in the state over the abduction of a Medical Doctor by unknown gunmen in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Recall that Dr. Asema Msuega who works at the Generel Hospital Sankera, Zaki Biam was abducted alongside another health worker on July 23, 2023 at Ugbaam while on their way to supervise a malaria control program at a Primary Health Centre, PHC, in Ukum LGA.

Protesting his continued disappearance, the NMA in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi and signed by its State Chairman, Dr. Ushakuma Anenga; Secretary, Dr. Ameh Godwin and Public Relations Officer, Dr. Mark Ogbodo lamented that the kidnap of Dr. Msuega was the second of such abductions in the state in the last three months.

The NMA noted that “the pattern cannot be ignored, as it now seems like doctors, who have given their lives to the service of humanity, are being targeted for kidnap in the state.

“We hereby call on the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and top politicians, especially those who hail from Ukum LGA, including Senator Emmanuel Udende representing Benue North East Senatorial Zone and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Paul Biam to swiftly intervene and ensure the immediate release of Dr. Msuega from the hands of his abductors.

“We equally seek the intervention of the Revered Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, Orchiviligh HRM Prof. James Ayatse to take decisive and immediate action that will lead to the release of our colleague and his subordinate.

“In solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, Benue state, which has been on strike since this distressing incident occurred, we raise our unified voices to demand justice for Dr. Asema Msuega.

“We want to make it very clear that Dr Asema has spent 25 days in captivity and if this issue lingers unresolved, we will not in good conscience continue rendering our vital services while our colleague endures unimaginable suffering in the clutches of heartless kidnappers.

“We also urge the government to reinforce security measures around health facilities across the state, especially in areas that have become breeding grounds for heinous crimes. The safety of our health workers is not negotiable; it is a fundamental right that must be preserved at all costs.”