Doctors’ strike: NMA urges FG to resolve areas of disagreement

Doctors

By Chioma Obinna

As the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, NARD enters its second week, the umbrella body of all doctors, under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to urgently conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement.

The NMA also urged the Federal Government to eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

In a Press Statement, the President of the NMA, Dr. Uche Ojinmah who said the NMA will continue to protect the interest of the members of NARD as a matter of policy said the avoidable labour dispute has gone too far.

He said: “It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.”

He further called on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the government in the interest of the suffering patients and fellow citizens.

“Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards a speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the Nation. A better Nigeria is a tangible reality if we all do right by this nation.”