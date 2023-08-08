Doctors’ strike: NMA tasks FG on speedy resolution of dispute

Doctors

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

NMA President,Dr. Uche Ojinmahin,who said these in a terse statement, Tuesday,tasked both the federal government and the striking medical doctors to put aside all obstacles towards speedy resolution of the dispute for the love of the nation.

The statement,titled:”NMA Stand on NARD/Government Labour Dispute”,read: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) as the umbrella body for all doctors in Nigeria is the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and hence as a matter of policy must protect/promote her interest.

“It is our belief that this avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen.

“We hereby call on our Government to quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.

“NMA also calls on NARD to extend a gesture of goodwill towards the Government in the interest of our suffering patients and fellow citizens.

“Let’s put aside all obstacles (contrived or real) towards speedy resolution of this dispute for the love of the Nation.

“A better Nigeria is a tangible reality if we all do right by this nation.

“God bless all Nigerian doctors taking care of Nigerians in Nigeria.”