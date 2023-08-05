Doctor’s death: Police confirm arrest of 3 persons in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of three persons over the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso at the General Hospital in Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Saturday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Hundeyin, who did not mention the identities of the suspects, said that the police had begun investigation into the case.

NAN reports that a faulty elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, claimed the life of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, who was working at the facility.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday evening when the deceased, who lived on the 9th floor of the building, wanted to meet a dispatch rider who had brought her the food she earlier ordered online.

The deceased, a graduate of Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, was said to be undergoing her mandatory one-year internship programme at the hospital and had less than two weeks to complete the programme when tragedy happened.

Reports said that the hospital elevator that killed the late Diaso crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

It was also gathered that the late doctor was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment but eventually died.

The sources also pointed out that the elevator had malfunctioned several times before the incident, but serious attention was not given to it by the hospital management.

Meanwhile, Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has vowed to get to the root of the doctor’s death through thorough investigation, as he condoles with victim’s family. (NAN)