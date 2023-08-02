Doctor’s death in elevator: Lagos sets up panel of inquiry

.commiserates with the bereaved family

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has set up a pave of inquiry to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, in an elevator of Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, area of the state.

The deceased was a Medical Officer undergoing horsemanship at the hospital.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, announced the setting up of the panel in a statement on Wednesday.

The state government expressed shock at the news of the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso which sad event h ministry Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“The State Government, especially management and staff of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, commiserate with the family of the deceased on the unfortunate loss of their daughter who passed on as a result of the mechanical failure of an elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

“An inquiry by a team of officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Lagos State Safety Commission and certified Lift and Vertical Transportation Equipment experts has commenced.

“The Lagos State Government will ensure that anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry will face appropriate sanctions,” Sogunle stated.