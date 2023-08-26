Do you know who your children are sharing their mobile ‘sexting’ with?

Matilda, in her early 40s, is the principal of a high-brow private secondary school and her teeth are really on edge because of what she sees as a dangerous increase in ‘sexting’ among teenagers. According to her, “Curiosity about the sexual organs starts well before children know what their ‘bits’ are actually for, and the whispered exchange, ‘you show me yours and I’ll show you mine’ was always a secret rite of passage for kids. So, there’s nothing new about kids being fascinated by sex; sexual inquisitiveness is a natural part of growing up. But today, sadly, the innocence has been stripped away and it’s become something base and far more sinister.

“For when children start ‘showing’ each other their private parts on mobile phones, footage that these friends then share with other friends, what does it become but home-made porn? What’s more, if those videos are then used to blackmail and bully, isn’t that effectively criminal behaviour? A lot of principals are now deeply concerned with an increase in sexual bullying and ‘sexting’ on smartphones. They alleged girls as young as 13 are taking part in home-porn movies, while there had been an increase in complaints by girls who are victims of sexual violence. They are ‘persuaded’ by boys to ‘sext’ (send an explicit text including nudity) and then to take part in sex acts that are secretly filmed and shared.

“Do the girls want them shared? Of course not. This increasingly common behaviour is a course of terrible distress and can lead to depression and suicide. A few days ago, a girl stabbed her three-year-old son to death because he was a product of an incestuous act with her father!

“It’s been alleged that the increased sexualisation of society is fuelled by internet pornography and is the likely cause of these appalling increase”. There’s no doubt that online pornography is a significant factor behind those shocking school statistics, and the weapon of choice is the mobile phone. What modern child can possibly retain the old, natural curiosity about sex in this era of explicit pornography on-tap? It was always a process of discovery, but what is left for the children to find out, when some have viewed online porn by the age of ten?

“Playing ‘mummies and daddies’ is a billion miles away from watching women crying and gagging as they are gang-raped. Increasingly, online pornography at one click is violent, even brutal. This stuff is vile, ugly and degrading. The question is, don’t we need to ask what parents are doing about it? After all, who is putting the phones – the main tool that enables this to happen – into young hands? It may seem incredible that any sensible parent would buy a ten-year-old an expensive smartphone, yet they do. Lots of them. Parents who spend money on smartphones (saying the games are educational) insist they restrict their use. But how? Children are so media-savvy it must be impossible to know what sites they’re accessing.

“My advise is not to indulge them. Porn aside, child psychologists are worried about the effect of ‘screen time’ – televisions, computers and phones – because of its negative effect on developing brains and the way it impacts on a child’s ability to socialise and think. Children use their phones to get online and insist that this is the device they would miss the most if it were taken away from them. Might this have something to do with the fact that the smartphone is the most difficult for parents to police? If your ten-year-old is at a friend’s or your 12-year-old in the football field with mates – who knows what they are watching online? Or what pictures they are taking themselves?

“If government is sluggish and opinion-formers are wilfully blind to the evils of porn, then it’s time for parents and teachers to mobilise to fight ‘raunchy culture’ which treats women as sexual objects and encourage children to mimic the worst behaviour. For a start, I have no idea why any child should need to have mobile phone (smart or not) while in school. All phones should be handed in at morning registration and collected at the end of the day. Children have no business texting, let alone accessing the internet privately in school hours.

“I believe parents need to read some of these shocking school statistics and accept some responsibility for the way their children behave. Don’t give your children a smartphone because they say their friends have them. They must learn to say ‘No’. And that way help the next generation understand that real women are strong and know how to say ‘No’ too”.