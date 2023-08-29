Djokovic reclaims world no.1 spot after US Open win

By Enitan Abdultawab

Veteran Tennis star, Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the second round of the US Open after defeating Alexandra Muller in the first round.

Djokovic, who won the French and Australian Open titles earlier this year, boldly took the game upon himself after he succumbed to defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The Serb opened his US Open account in style after missing last year’s edition after not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 36-year-old, although started very late, saw off his French opponent 6-0 6-2 6-3 in just 96 minutes and will claim the World No.1 spot ahead of Alcaraz when the tennis rankings are next updated after the tournament.

“It was a great joy to be stepping out on the court.

“I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set.

“I’ve probably had the answer for every shot he had in his book. Overall I’m very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I’m playing.”

“Hopefully, I can maintain that level. It’s just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis,” Djokovic said.

Next up for is Djokovic facing unseeded Bernabe Zapata Miralles in round two following the Spaniard’s 6-4 6-4 6-3 win over Ethan Quinn.