Djokovic, Alcaraz eyes top spot as US Open gets underway

FILE – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tennis is in a state of transition as the U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

By Ayobami Okerinde

Croatia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will be on the court when the fourth and final grand slam of the year, the US Open starts on Monday.

Djokovic, world number two, will hope to win his 24th Grand Slam singles title, which will see him equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams, the most by any player (male or female) in history.

The 36-year-old Serb missed the tournament last year over his refusal to get vaccinated and will face World Number 84 Alexandre Muller at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He won the Australian Open and French Open earlier in the year, and only lost in the final at Wimbledon to Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, world number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will start his campaign against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer.

The 20-year-old defeated Novak Djokovic in 5 sets at Wimbledon to win the second Grandslam title of his career.

In the women’s event, defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek will face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the first round.

Also in the draw are Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, Victoria Azarenka, and home favourite Coco Gauff.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 10 in New York.