Distortion of court proceedings won’t secure ‘stolen’ mandate, Nasarawa PDP tells APC

PDP And APC

By Ezra Ukanwa

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said no amount of moves to distort court proceedings will help the All Progress Congress, APC, retain its alleged stolen mandate.

The PDP chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu, in a statement made available to our correspondent, at the weekend, also criticized the manipulation of public opinion through fabricated narratives.

The chairman emphasized that the PDP’s key witness, Barr. Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu, presented an unambiguous and clear account at the tribunal, adding that it was not the first time such tactics was used by agents of the opposing party.

According to him, the fake narration of the key witness of the PDP at the governorship election petition currently going on in Lafia is worrisome and could be an attempt to set the stage against the tribunal.

“The star witness Barr Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu was unambiguous and clear in his presentation and for the avoidance of doubts, let me reproduce the extracts of what took place at the tribunal here below: Kindly disregard any fake news aired on either the state own propaganda outfits or the lopsided hired social media.”

Orogu stated that the PDP will not engage in responding to misleading claims disseminated through certain social media channels.

He denounced the manipulation of Ayiwulu’s words by the APC, asserting that the aim to influence public opinion has failed.

Addressing the claims made by Mr. Kassim A Kassim, an appointee, Orogu clarified that withholding certain INEC documents won’t deter the PDP’s pursuit of justice.

He asserted that other documents already presented in court provide sufficient evidence to challenge the alleged mandate theft.

The PDP Nasarawa chairman reaffirmed the party’s commitment to transparency and urged the public to disregard false narratives propagated by various sources.