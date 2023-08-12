Diri urges more support for wrestling, swimming, other sports

…as 2nd Gov Diri Wrestling Classics ends in Yenagoa

By Emem Idio

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has pleaded more support for sports development particularly wrestling and swimming in the state as the 2nd Governor Diri National Wrestling Classics comes to a close in Yenagoa.

Governor Douye Diri stated this on Thursday when the Nigeria Wrestling Federation board led by its president Champion Daniel Igali alongside the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

According to Governor Diri, Bayelsa State is the wrestling hub of Nigeria including swimming and canoeing, adding that he is commitment to sports development not only in the state but Nigeria at large.

In an earlier remark, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali thanked the Bayelsa State government for the assistance given to the Wrestling Federation to organize major national competitions and participate in international events.

He stated that the National Wrestling Classics which has been held in Bayelsa State since 2009 is a veritable platform to prepare Team Nigeria’s Wrestlers for podium performance at International events.

Champion Daniel Igali who doubles as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports development in Bayelsa State commended the State Governor, Douye Diri for creating the enabling environment and his support for sports development in the State.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi maintained that Bayelsa State has become the hub of sports not only Wrestling in Nigeria.

The Customs Service boss commended the Bayelsa State Government for the deliberate steps taken in the few years to enhance sports development.

The second edition of Governor Diri Wrestling Classics which which was held at the indoor sports hall of the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital from August 4th to 10th drew wrestling athletes from all parts of the country who competed in various weights categories.