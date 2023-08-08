Dilapidated federal roads: Obaseki not inciting Edo people against Tinubu –Aide

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State government has denied allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Godwin Obaseki was inciting Edo people against the federal government over the state of federal roads in the state which are in very poor condition.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to Obaseki, Andrew Okungbowa said “It is obvious that APC and it members are living in the moon and not in Nigeria otherwise it is quite clear who between the Federal Government -led administration, first by former President Muhammadu Buhari and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Edo State-led government by Governor Godwin Obaseki, had displayed lack of understanding and gross incompetence in the handling of state affairs.

“APC is known for chasing shadows and that is what the statement clearly represents as Governor Obaseki has never incited the people of Edo State against the Federal Government or Tinubu but rather placed the facts of the matter and mis-governance of the country by APC, as they are, at the public space.

“That is, the FG has clearly abandoned Edo people to their fate by neglecting all the Federal roads in the state. They have become nightmares to the people and lead to loss of lives, manpower and huge economic loss to the people and the state economy.

“Efforts made by our government to undertake remedial works of the Federal roads were frustrated by the Federal Government, which said that it has awarded contracts for the roads. Also its stance on not refunding state governments for undertaking works on Federal roads in their states.

“These facts have not been contradicted by the APC-led Federal Government. Therefore, it is clear to the public that the APC government is the one incompetent here by failing to render the dividends of democracy to our people.

“Let APC allow Edo people and our governor to breathe and stop distracting our focused and dedicated governor.”