Dignity in labour: Highway sweepers get payback time

….As foundation gives welfare package,

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

They are always on the streets of Lagos as early as 5:00 o’clock a.m sweeping and ensuring that the streets of Lagos are clean.

They run morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Doing almost a-24hour work throughout the state on a daily basis, these sweepers defy rain, even at the dread of the early morning call before workers go to work, they are seen at different designated places ensuring that Lagos is clean.

According to them, there is dignity in labour as long as they are not begging or stealing. They prefer to sweep in order to finance or support their children’s education and even their homes.

Mrs.Adeola Rashidat, is one sweeper in Ikorodu area of Lagos. She has been doing the job since 10 years. She has finance her children’s education and even sponsored one of her children Abroad. “This work is good and through it, I have been able to finance my children’s education. I thank God for giving this privilege to work as sweeper. To sponsor a child Abroad means that the work pays. I have also assisted my family financially.

Another sweeper, Keji Abass, who resides in Ibeju-Lekk said, “I have been sweeping for the past three years but now I have resigned but, I am coordinating other young sweepers. Our coordinators are trying in their respective areas.

One of the supervisors at Ikorodu area of Lagos, Mrs Segun Bose with 15 years experience said, the LAWMA is an organization that has been helping the state. “Without highway sweepers, the State will be very dirty. Our regional heads are always there to assist us in terms of tools to work”, she said.

From Lagos West to East and Central, these sweepers are all over the place including Amuwo Odofin, Ifako-Ijaiye, Egbeda, Alimosho, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Oshodi, Ikorodu, Obalende, Eko bridge, Ijesha, Ketu, Alagbado, Meiran, Ikeja, Okota, Ogba among other local government areas in the 20 LG and 37LCDA respectively.

They are about 16,000 sweepers in Lagos State ensuring that the State is clean.

Unfortunately, they are not recognized or reckoned with by all because they are perceived as wretched.

Most of them are widows, single mothers and even wives but they use their means of livelihood to support their families.

“Most of the time, they are under the sun, rain just to ensure that their fulfil their obligation on a daily basis. They are our best citizens in Lagos”, this was the words of the Director of ‘In Service of Humanity, Health and Welfare Charity Foundation’, Nene Bejide recently when her foundation gave welfare packages to the Highway Sweepers especially women under the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, with some foodstuffs including rice, garri, groundnut oil, spaghetti, sugar, maggi, among others with cash gift as a way of cushioning the adverse effects of economic situation of the country.

According to her, “The project,”Low Income Earners” is designed for the indigents in the country and selecting the Highway sweepers under the auspices of LAWMA is intentional. These people are there to clean up the streets of Lagos and that was why we decided to identify with them.

“With the economic reality stirring us on our faces, we belief, it was best for us to support the low income earners.

“Our vision is to see how we could support them and encourage them to keep doing the best for the State. The welfare package is to cushion the effect of hunger and especially at this critical time the country is faced with difficult economic situation.

“The project has been planned to be quarterly, however, we are considering it to be a monthly event beginning from next year.

“The next welfare package would be in December.

“We decided to give the welfare package to the sweepers because they have been ensuring that our environments are clean. As early as 5 o’clock a.m, they are already out cleaning the streets and the roads.

“We believe the impact of the welfare package would be felt in due time. I believe, that there is need for us to do more so as to reach out to more people.

“We are already thinking on how to raise more resources in order to reach out to more people.

“We have made provision that would cater for people in our health and welfare programme in our yearly health and welfare budget. But, we also believe that we can do more especially with the situation of things. We are planning to give more welfare package to more people especially women who are the most vulnerable of the economic situation of the country.

“As well as we are also mindful of the quality of welfare package we are giving to people. We want to make it substantial. We are going to add more people to the list already gotten.

“We selected the best sweepers in all the local governments and local council development areas of the State. It is in form of reward welfare package for discipline and dedication to work.

“We are also mindful of creating a system around the welfare programme so as to assess the activities of the sweepers and to ensure that the welfare is sustainable.

“We want to create a system that would let them know there is a place they could get a welfare package every month as support. It is supposed to be done once, because most of them are widows who are going through a lot. We need to create a system for them.

“We hope to expand the welfare package to other States. We will like to understand the system and get it right in Lagos State and then extend the formula to other States across Nigeria.

Bejide explained, the foundation was established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has reached out to over 13,000 different people across the country. “We have other yearly programmes organized by the foundation. We partner with Eye Foundation to carry out free eye tests and surgeries. We also support individuals who need medical assistance as far as we could confirm that such individuals need help”, she said.

District, Head LAWMA East, Akinwale Adeshina, applauded the NGO for the laudable initiative and urged the foundation to extend the gesture to other sweepers.

In her contribution, Obasa Yewande, Regional Head, West 1 District, said, the programme has been organized specifically for street sweepers who woke up early in the morning to ensure that the streets are clean.

“I am using the medium to appreciate ‘In Service of Humanity Foundation’ for reaching out to our people. It means that they appreciate the efforts of these sweepers and the work they are doing.

“As much as we appreciate the foundation, we still believe that more of this gesture would come because the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility should be for everyone and for the foundation to come up with this gesture, it is laudable and I believe that the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would also appreciate this gesture as well as all the management of LAWMA. We hope that more partnership would come from this programme.

“I want to encourage all the sweepers in Lagos to be diligent. They should not relent in doing the right thing. They should be more dedicated because people are watching them. Hard work pays and they should keep up the good work.

Also speaking, Mr. Kazeem Akeem, regional manager, LAWMA Central said, “Our duty is to clean up the streets of Lagos.

“We thank you for recognizing our sweepers. They are our heroes. For sweepers, it is important to note that we are watching your activities and that is reason you have been chosen among 16,000 sweepers in Lagos state”, he said.