Digital transformation: Nigeria gets empowerment to global AI stage

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

To accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria, a global edge-solutions provider, inq. Group, has said it is ready to empower the country to actively participate in the global AI landscape.

The firm reaffirmed its commitment to fueling the growth of artificial intelligence, AI and technological capacities in Nigeria and Africa through the provision of simpler, seamless solutions that will work in the country during a roundtable held in Lagos.

The company’s Group CEO, Mr. Glad Dibetso, while sharing the strategic plans for driving innovation and shaping the future of edge solutions and AI, on the theme: Leading with Edge: The Future Of Edge Solutions in Nigeria,’ said: “We firmly believe that inq. is poised to revolutionize the education landscape across the continent.

“Connectivity serves as the gateway to transforming education in our schools, enabling children to learn robotics, AI, and software development. By empowering more students with these essential skills, we envision a rise in tech-driven small businesses, ultimately leading to the emergence of more African unicorns.”

Also in his keynote address, the company’s Executive Chairman, Andile Ngcaba elaborated on inq. Group’s mission to play a pivotal role in shaping and fueling the growth of AI in Africa, particularly in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He said: “Our vision is to introduce artificial intelligence to Nigeria, empowering the country to actively participate in the global AI landscape. In pursuit of this objective, we aim to establish Nigeria as a center of excellence for developing customized AI solutions in the energy sector.

“Our efforts will center around providing state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored specifically for the energy industry. Through this initiative, energy generation and distribution companies in Nigeria will gain access to real-time electricity consumption analytics for designated locations, enabling them to identify and address leakages throughout the entire electricity value chain.

Ngcaba also expressed optimism regarding Nigeria’s technology potential and its profound impact on the African continent, stating, “Nigeria stands as the foremost driver of growth in Africa, not only within ECOWAS but across the entire continent. We firmly believe that Nigeria serves as the hub not only for Africa but also for emerging markets. The future growth of the African continent largely hinges on the dynamism of this country.”

As inq. Group continues to make significant strides in shaping Africa’s technology landscape, the company remains dedicated to empowering businesses and communities through innovative, relevant, and accessible cloud-based technology solutions