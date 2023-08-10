Development: Governor Nwifuru solicits more support from World Bank

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu, Abakalikii

Ebonyi State Government has solicited more support and cooperation from the World Bank to help it drive key sectors of development in the State.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru stated this during a meeting with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID State2State Team in his office in Abakalikii.

The Governor said although the State has secured a lot of funds through the support of the state2state programmes , more is required to be done in that direction.

” Let me first thank the leader and members of the team . When we started this issue of State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability , SFTAS we were able to achieve a lot through our commitment and your support. We are happy because of what we were able to get, but I urge you to give us more support. Any area we are behind, involve our people because we are still loosing a lot in the implementation of World Bank Projects”.

The Governor assured that his administration will always work with development partners to improve on the feat recorded by the previous government.

Earlier, the Leader of the team, Dr. Joe Abah said they were in the governor’s office to brief him on the activities of the State3State programme.

He said Ebonyi has made tremendous progress in public financing, management and transparency.

“Since 2020, we have focused on support to Internally Generated Revenue, participation of citizens in governance and how to mitigate conflict in the State.

“Ebonyi has been doing medium expenditure framework successfully in line with the requirements of the fiscal responsibility laws. We have also helped the State to develop medium term sector strategy in three key sectors of Education, Health as well as water and sanitation and they have been using the strategy to do budgeting

“The Governor when he was Speaker of the State Assembly played a critical role by ensuring that all relevant laws that empowered the State to benefit were passed “.

Abah stressed the need for Ebonyi State Government to set up a transformation unit that will offer technical support for the implementation of the Governor’s manifesto