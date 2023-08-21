Detention room: IPOB leader, Kanu alleges AC unit has hidden gadget

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, alleged that the AC unit in the detention facility of the State Security Service, SSS, has harmful gadgets hidden in it.

Kanu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, shortly after the routine visit to Kanu, at the detention facility of the SSS, in Abuja.

The IPOB leader said he was raising an alarm because the hidden gadget in the AC unit, led to the ear problem he developed while in the detention facility of the SSS.

To end his ear problem among other health challenges, he called for inspection of the cell to be done through a request to a magistrate court.

According to the IPOB lawyer’s statement, Ejiofor, said: “The air conditioner (AC) unit in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s cell is an espionage AC with gadgets hidden inside it. This is largely responsible for the ear problem he is presently experiencing, which is further worsened by the beatings and severe torture he was subjected to in Kenya before his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu consequently directed that we should request for the inspection of his cell by a Magistrate, in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“That he, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to respectfully draw the attention of the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court to the provisions of Supreme Court Practice Directions 2013 (Criminal Appeals), which is intended to eliminate unnecessary delay in the hearing of criminal appeals. It is even more so in the instant case, where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now being detained in an unprecedented manner after he had been freed by the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court is respectfully urged to stand on the provisions of its Practice Directions, to fix a date for the expeditious Hearing of the Federal Government’s Appeal against his freedom and liberty.

“It is indeed unfortunate that because of one man, Nigeria is destroying all the safeguards contained in her laws, because of the selfish desire to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, illegally. Sadly, the Government now determines who is guilty, and no longer the Courts. The sanctity of judicial pronouncements has been destroyed because of the inordinate desire to punish one man.

Indeed, there was a country,” he said

He among other things said: “Why is the Federal Government of a country of over 200 million people, afraid of one man’s case? A Federal Government that has all the security apparatus at its disposal; a Federal Government which invaded Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu Ibeku and killed over 28 innocent civilians; a Federal Government that criminally abducted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned him to Nigeria. What exactly are they afraid of?

“That he, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly believes that the Federal Government’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged him and prohibited his further trial and detention, will not be heard, because the Federal Government intends to illegally detain him indefinitely.

“There is presently no charge pending before any Court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Yet, he is still being detained based on an unprecedented Order of Stay of Execution, in total disregard to his constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty.

“Where in the world, has it ever happened that the Court discharged a person, ordered for his unconditional release, prohibited his further detention and trial, yet, that person is still being held in solitary confinement?”