Detained NURTW president regains freedom

…Cautions against inflammatory comments

By Luminous Jannamike

The President of National Union Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa, has regained his freedom from police detention.

He cautioned members of the union against making inflammatory statements that could undermine its stability.

The advice came against the backdrop of the misunderstanding within the union, which led to the deployment of police to ‘safeguard’ its secretariat.

Baruwa, who spoke at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday, clarified the events that led to his detention, alongside former Lagos State chairman of the union, Tajudeen Agbede, on August 11, 2023.

According to him, the police action was taken in response to plans by certain groups within the union to stage a protest at the national secretariat located in Garki 2, Abuja.

“We are calling on our members across the states to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding in their daily activities,” said Baruwa.

He encouraged members to prioritise the interest of the union above personal matters, saying: “We want to assure you that the matter is being addressed and it will soon be resolved.”

The NURTW president also appealed to members to remain lawful and avoid any behaviour that could disrupt public peace.

He stressed that the union had maintained peace over the years and would not tolerate any threat to its track record and successes.

On a positive note, Baruwa commended the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, under the leadership of Joe Ajaero for their swift intervention during the crisis.

“We want to use this medium to express our appreciation to the Nigeria Labour Congress, our members at the state councils, and branches for their support and intervention on the issue,” he added.

Baruwa urged state chairmen and members to work collectively towards the resolution of the current dispute and focus on uplifting the union.

“We are working towards resolving the issue in question,” he assured, urging members to go about their usual activities without any fear,’’ he said.