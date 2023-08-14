Destruction of Art works in Lagos, national disgrace — Abia Archie

By Japhet Davidson

The defacing and destruction of beautiful sculptures and monuments that adorn strategic locations by people in Lagos has been described as a national disgrace.

This was the view of renowned artist, mentor and art promoter, Mr. Godwin Abia Archie during a chat with him in Lagos.

According to Archie-Abia, the presence of sculptured statuses and paintings at various intersections and roundabouts in Lagos was a major attraction for visitors to the mega city. But, recently such beautiful works especially the ones at Ikeja under bridge and Oba Akran way have been destroyed, thereby defeating the purpose it is meant.

If you are passing through the Ikeja bridge and Oba Akran way, you will be surprised at the level of destruction of the paintings which was commissioned by Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

“Anything government did is for our own good and should be cherished and maintained but it is quite unfortunate that we lack maintenance culture. I partly blame the government for their inability to provide security but on the other hand, the masses are to be blamed too for not understanding the importance of art works.

“Art works are not just for beautification, it plays multidimensional roles, it can teach, it can heal, it is also a monument for present generation to know about the past. We should cherish whatever the government is doing. The government are not only the politicians, we are all stakeholders in the business of governance, so the ‘I don’t care attitude’ of Nigerians have to be changed. We need to contribute in our little way to make the environment look good. Visual art is like music, it can heal the soul. We should learn how to protect our art works like some of the advanced countries.”

Continuing, he charged the Government to use the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to educate the people on the importance of our heritage and how to protect them. It is not everybody that knows the importance of art works, but with such awareness they will key into cherishing it..”

On the summer class, the Akwa Ibom born artist and mentor stated that his dream of relocating to Baruwa Ipaja has been fulfilled as the summer class which started last year has given birth to the Saturday art class for children in the vicinity and the students are doing well. “I do tell parents that there is need to diversify, with the way the economy of the country is going, one doesn’t need to rely on only one course, parents should endeavour to make their wards understand that, they need multiple streams of work that will deliver multiple streams of income. The art classes is making a great impact on the students and that is the reason behind the vision which is to produce young Ben Enwonwus and Bruce Onobrakpeyas. With time, the products of Win Arc summer class will take over the art industry in Nigeria.”

On the journey so far, “just as I said earlier, many talents have been discovered and more will still be discovered, but the greatest challenge is that of bad road in the area which is making it difficult for students outside the estate to participate, if the government will do something about the roads, many of them will join.”

On the way forward, he charged government to revive national art competitions from the federal to the local government levels. “Before, students participate in art competitions and the best works exhibited in galleries and some exported. The Cultural attachees in our embassies should wake up and do something for arts, organise art exhibitions in their various countries of attachment, discover talented artists whose works will be exposed and sold to generate revenue and reduce unemployment.

Government should also give grants to artists, co-opt notable artists who will man it, multinational and other companies should do something for the visual art not just focusing on music, dance and others alone.”

Some of the students who spoke commended the management of Win Arc gallery for the mentoring job, teaching them moral art and moral lesson, pointing out that what they are doing have really impacted on the knowledge of arts. For 11 year Shotan Daniel who is in JSS1, “I love art because it frees me from trouble, it is relaxing. The art class has really improved my knowledge of arts, especially in shading and painting, for example it improved my academics performance as I got the first position in CCA.”

For 10 years old Gabriel Ogunremi who is primary six, who confessed that he expresses his feelings through art, “I have gained a lot from the class, I have improved in my drawing especially in my painting and shading. Children, who are not part of the ART class are missing a lot, it is fun and you learn new things about arts everyday.”