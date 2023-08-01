Deputy Speaker Kalu appoints Vanguard Reporter as CPS

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has appointed vanguard Reporter, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief press Secretary.

The appointment was announced by the Deputy Speaker in a press statement in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Nwabughiogu was a Senior Correspondent with Vanguard Newspapers.

He has a vast professional experience and expertise in political and parliamentary reporting.

He covered the activities of the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2015 and was later deployed to the State House (Presidential Villa) in 2015.

He was however redeployed to the House, a beat he effectively and successfully manned before his appointment.

His active journalism career spans well over 15 years of covering other high profile political beats such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja, at different times.

The new CPS had previously served as Gombe State Correspondent for The Source Magazine, headquartered in Lagos from 2009 to 2013 and The National Light Newspaper, Akwa, Anambra State from 2007 to 2008.

In 2014, Nwabughiogu was also deployed by Vanguard Newspapers to report the proceedings of the National Confab in Abuja.

In August 2016, he equally covered the 6th Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD VI) in Nairobi, Kenya for Vanguard Newspapers.

A graduate of Mass Communication, Nwabughiogu holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Media Arts from University of Abuja. His Master’s Degree Programme is currently running.

Nwabughiogu also received Gombe State Honors Award of the National Youth Service Corps in 2009.

He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council.

He also has in his kitty certificates of many professional conferences and seminars.