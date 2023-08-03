Demolition: Oworonshoki residents seek refuge in churches

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

The recent demolition of buildings on Oluwaseyi Street of Oworoshoki, Lagos State, has left residents homeless, forcing them to seek shelter in churches and uncompleted buildings in other areas.

The agents of the Lagos State Government began demolishing houses and burning others in the area last week.

Vanguard gathered that during the demolition, certain task force members, with some police officers, allegedly collected N1,000 from the affected residents to facilitate the evacuation of their property before the demolition.

Speaking to one of the affected residents, Esther, born and raised on Oluwaseyi Street, said: “Since I’ve been living here, we have never been given any notice about this sudden evacuation. It has left us homeless, and now, we have to find a place to sleep every night.

“We are already searching for apartments to rent but the demolition has been tough on us. It has particularly affected my aged mother and as a pregnant woman, I am finding it challenging to cope with the situation.”

Vanguard further gathered that residents had to pay varying amounts of money to prevent the Lagos State task force from demolishing their property.

According to some victims interviewed, “We paid N2,000 and others paid N10,000 to buy time to evacuate our property. Unfortunately, those who couldn’t afford to pay had their buildings demolished with their belongings.”

A mother of two, who spoke to Vanguard, revealed that she and her children were currently sleeping in a church while her husband stays at his friend’s place.

She said: “We’ve been living here for less than a year. My husband bought the land from Omonile late last year, but it’s devastating that our property was among those demolished.”

Omotayo Ogunsiji, a septuagenarian and retired civil servant, said: “I have been living here for 28 years since 1995. My house was very far from the water, so, I was not bothered. I bought this half plot from Omonile in 1995 before I retired and it cost me N9,000.

“We didn’t receive any notification beforehand. What happened was that they provided a notification, indicating that buildings within 100 metres away from the water needed to be demolished. They marked the area for demolition from the start, but it was surprising when they suddenly came to my block and demolished it.

“If you don’t remove your property, they’ll destroy them and set them ablaze. They approached me, saying they wanted to set fire on my house. I agreed, but I pleaded with them, gave them N1,000 to allow me time to evacuate my belongings.”

Contacting the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Task Force, Mr. Raheem, he said: “Notice was given to them ahead of time. The reason for the demolition was because the area was den of criminals, who rob commuters of their items on the Third Mainland bridge.

“Most times, these miscreants rob passengers on ferry and run into the area to avoid police and the area was not government authorised. Very soon, you will see the reduction in traffic robbery on the Third Mainland bridge because of this demolition.”

Dismissing the claims of residents paying money to task force officials for property evacuation before demolition, Raheem said: “These are mere fallacies. The chairman of the task force was present during the demolition, and such incidents couldn’t have occurred.”