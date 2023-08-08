‘Dem don break my boy eye’, Portable, his boys attacked in Lekki [Video]

Controversial singer, Portable says he and his his boys have been attacked in Lekki, Lagos.

In a viral video, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner could be seen venting his anger inside a vehicle in the company of his crew members.

The singer said he went to do cloth shopping for his newly signed artiste when they were attacked.

“They have broken my boy’s eyes. It will not be well with Lekki,” Portable fumed in a mixture of Yoruba and pidgin English.

“I will deal with you if you come to Sango.