Delta to open new areas for devt – Obiodeh

The Delta State Government has pledged to open up new areas for massive development in the state for the benefit of the people.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chief Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh, gave the pledge on Wednesday on assumption of duty at his office in Asaba.

Speaking at a brief handover by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Gladys Puegeren, the Commissioner said the idea of opening more areas for development was for the overall benefit of Deltans to develop and for investors to be able to carry out their operations effectively in the state.

The Commissioner said members of the public should be ready to receive the dividends of democracy from the M.O.R.E Agenda of the state Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, saying that the Governor was determined to give the people of the state a better deal.

He however advised members of the public not to encroach on lands belonging to the State Government, adding that; “Whoever that is developing or has developed any state land without valid title documents should come to the Ministry to do the needful immediately because the office is not going to tolerate lawlessness”.

He stated further that lands being developed illegally without due approvals will be recovered.

High point of the ceremony was prayers offered by the Presiding Bishop of Heroes of Faith Ministries who doubles as the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (Delta State Chapter), Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi. He prayed for the state Governor and Delta State for a successful tenure in office.