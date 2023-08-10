Delta SSGSG unveils awards for excellence, philanthropy, others

To recognise excellence, philanthropy, hard work and positive impact in the political and socio-economic space, a group, the Supporters of Successive Governments and Societal Growth (SSGSG) has initiated an Excellence Award to honour deserving indigenes of Delta State and other Nigerians.

Organisers of the award explained that the event, slated for September 22, 2023 in Asaba, is to celebrate individuals, volunteers and friends, who supported and steered Delta State Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori to victory in the 2023 governorship elections.

Coordinator of the awards, Ernest Oghenekaro Agwanrevbianre (a.k.a. Porch Media) said: “When we celebrate excellence, it inspires others to make impact and induce greatness in individuals and entire society. One glaring fact is that a lot of talented and hardworking people are ignored in spite of their contributions to the advancement of society in different capacities.

“It is on that note that SSGSG decided to broaden the scope of honouring the role models creating positive change in Delta State and the Nigerian political space.”

He further stated that the 2023 Award, being the maiden edition, is designed to inspire greatness and passion in achieving success in the awardees various endeavors in life.

The two categories of the Excellence Award will recognise the dogged electorate, volunteers, supporters and sponsors during the electoral process and beyond. It will also celebrate philanthropists and entrepreneurs who support the well being of society, government at all levels and the less privileged in society.

Nominations for the awards end on August 20, 2023, but so far, over 57 nominees have been received including Mrs. Tobore Sheriff Oborevwori; Comrade Jatito; Ambassador Leonard Oghenetega Obie (Delta State Coordinator of Atiku Ambassadors); honourables Sunny Fada (representative of Etsako East Constituency in Edo State House of Assembly); Nnamdi Ezechi (House of Representatives); Festus Eseoghene Utuama; Prince Philips (People’s Mandate); Anthonia Nneka; S.P. Umolo (Coordinator Great Step U. Association); Onoriode Agofure; Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rufus Onyibe (Chairman, Echo for Good Governance International) and Bar. Arthur Akpowowo.

Also nominated for recognition are Comrade Frank Ernest (Ose4Atiku); Chief Fred Okiemute Majemite, High Chief Victor Okemena Egbo (Commissioner Representing Isoko in DESOPADEC); Franklin Perewkosifa; Eyeridieke Aguanah; Mike Adiotomre; Chief Mary Enatufe; Gowon George; Prince Uzoma Idabor (CEO of Nelrose Hotels; Rotu Ruona; Famous Esadhere; Akpojaro Vera; Amb. Onyedikachi Micheal Odogwu (CEO, Neodon Innovations); Chief Samson Gordons Okomitie (JP) and Coordinator, Grassroots Voice, Goodluck Wisdom.

Others are Comrade Tega Akponine; Ambassador Joshua Arigi; Alex Onyeagwu (MD, Hartford Group Limited); High Chief Lucky Omoyibo (MD, Uruemu Hotels and Suites Ozoro); Chief (Mrs.) Rachel Egukawhore; Comrades Emmanuel Etienajerha; Chuks Mormah; Marvin Mordi; Godspower Edewo; Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwuyenga; Promise Iweriebor Ofunim (Promxy Tech); Obodo Chinonso Kriss; honourables Palson Arusuayine; Ojays Edirin Ojigho; Lucky O. Dike; Ifechukwudi Okocha; Frank Esenwa; Hillary Ibegbulem; Raymond Igbakor; Pastor Elvis Peters Uto and the Uhrobo Youth Progressive Union.