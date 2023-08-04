Delta Social Media Summit holds August 24

The most anticipated Delta Social Media Summit has been scheduled to hold on August 24, 2023 at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park, Asaba.

The Delta Social Media Team led by Ossai Ovie Success in a press release at Asaba said the Summit is of paramount importance to Deltans and non Deltans.

Accordingly Ossai stated the summit will serve as a transformative platform to educate, inspire, and empower social media users in Delta State.

He noted that industry experts, government representatives, influential personalities, and social media enthusiasts will be coming together on August 24 to facilitate the exchange of ideas, share experiences, and provide practical insights on the effective use of social media for economic empowerment and crime reduction.

“We are excited to officially inform the general public that the Delta Social Media Summit will be holding August 2023 at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park, Asaba by 10am.

“The summit will address the underutilization of social media platforms and empower individuals in Delta State to leverage on these platforms for economic growth and job creation, the statement added.

With rising unemployment rates and the need for sustainable economic development, it is crucial to equip social media users in Delta State with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to harness the potential of social media.

The Delta Social Media Summit with the theme Building a Digital Economy: Harnessing Social Media for Economic Growth: is a prestigious gathering that aims to promote the responsible and productive use of social media platforms for economic growth and job creation in Delta State.” he said .

Some of the guest speakers expected at the summit according to Ossai include Rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, founderSeeds Services Limited Orode Uduaghan, Lead Consultant, Living Brands Integrated Projects Engr. Chuka Anuebunwa , Smogville Solutions Segun Manuel, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu



Founder, DP foundation, Director of Academic Planning, Delta State University Abraka Engr. Prof. Hilary Ijeoma Owamah, Founder CleverMinds Foundation Mr Zion Oshiobugie with surprise Guest Speakers.

The panelists are Mr Jollof, Deacon Famous, Ogusbaba, Harrison Gwamnishu, Delta Command Police Force Public Relations Officer DSP Edafe Bright and many more.