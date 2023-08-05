Delta police rescue stolen two-year-old child, arrest suspects, cultist

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

THE Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected child trafficker, notorious cultist and rescued a two year old child in a sting operation.

The police also recovered one locally made cut-to-size barrel at Aghalokpe.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

According to him, “On 3/8/2023, at about 1100hours, the Command received information from a resident of Jaret in Asaba, that on 2/8/2023, her child Ridwan Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 2yrs went missing while playing with other children in the compound of her sister whom she went to visit.

“Based on this information, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass psc, detailed operatives of SIB to embark on an intelligence-led investigation. The team swung into action, analyzing the phone conversation of some suspected person.

“Consequently, on 3/8/2023, two suspects namely Mallam Sa’ad Ahmed Baba ‘m’ aged 57yrs of no. 12 Lagos Street, cable point Asaba and Halima Abubakar ‘f’ aged 25ys of Jaret cable point Asaba were arrested, and the child was rescued at Issele-Asagba where they hid the child. Investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe further said, “On 3/8/2023, at about 0700 hours, the DPO Orerokpe received information that one Ifeoma Sunday ‘m’ A’K’A COCO, a suspected notorious cultist who has been terrorizing Aghalokpe community and also wanted for his involvement in an earlier reported case of attempted murder, arson, armed robbery, was sighted in the community parading with a gun.

“The DPO Orerokpe mobilized and led patrol teams to the community where the suspect was arrested and one locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, one expended cartridge were recovered from him. The suspect and exhibit are in custody while investigation is ongoing.” He stated.

The Police Image Maker noted that CP Wale abass urges parents and guardians to be cautious and pay close attention to their children and wards in other not to fall victim while assuring residents that the Command will not allow these criminal syndicates to thrive in the State.

He furthe said that the CP calls for support from members of the public especially in the area of providing credible, timely, and useful information that will aid in crime fighting to the Police.