Delta Police parade Rivers car dealer over stolen vehicles

By Jimitota Onoyume

Police officers in Delta State, have paraded a major car dealer, who operates in Rivers State, by buying stolen vehicles, registering and numbering them afresh with the connivance of some vehicle licensing offices before selling them off.

Parading the suspect identified as Godwin jnr, and others, arrested for various offences in Warri, Delta State, state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe said the car dealer was arrested when a stolen GLK Mercedes Benz in the state was tracked to his house in Rivers State, adding that several other stolen vehicles were also found at his house.

Edafe also advised vehicle licensing officials to insist on seeing the owners of vehicles before proceeding with registration and numbering.

Others paraded alongside the car dealer, and were arrested for phone theft and various crimes in Warri and its environs.

He said the other criminals operated in Keke with some even stabbing their victims before snatching their valuables.

Items recovered from the criminals include AK-47 rifle, double barrel guns, daggers, charms, master keys used to steal cars parked by their owners. He said the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.