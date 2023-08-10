Delta police nab suspected armed robbers, cultists

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THE Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested nine suspects, including armed robbers, cultists and recovered arms and ammunition.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement, yesterday, said: “On 05/08/2023 at 1300hrs, the DPO Agbor Division acted on credible information, detailed police operatives to investigate and arrest a syndicate that reportedly specialises in stealing motorcycles in Agbor and its environs.

“The team swung into action and gathered intelligence that led to the eventual arrest of Efosa Osemere, A.K.A Kpako, 23 years; Nwabuzor Joseph, 30 years and Otasowie Osaso, 33 years. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being part of the syndicate robbing people of their motorcycles and other belongings in Ewuru community, Agbor.

“When a search warrant was executed in their houses, one locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge were recovered. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“On 06/08/2023 about 1130hrs, acting on credible information, anti-robbery patrol team of Orerokpe division while on routine stop-and-search along Oha/Orerokpe community road in Okpe LGA intercepted a commercial tricycle with five male passengers, the Policemen subjected them to a search during which one locally made double barrel cut-to-size short gun with two live cartridges and N148,000 were found in the possession of one Oghenetoja Douglas of Agboro community in Okpara Island Isokolo, Ethiope East LGA. The suspect was swiftly arrested and taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.

“In another development, the DPO Kwale division Edwin Igoche received a complaint about a syndicate that vandalises electricity poles and steals electric cables. The DPO detailed the DCO Kwale division to embark on a discreet but intelligence-driven investigation.

“Consequently, on 5/8/2023, the Divisional Crime Officer led a combined team of police and vigilante and arrested the following suspects: Michael Thankgod, 25 years; Peter Onyoba, 31years from Anambra State; Prince Johnson, 46 years, Ogochukwu Nwabochali, 36 years; Chinedu Ossai, 38 years and recovered three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutter, one measuring scale.”