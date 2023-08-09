Delta police apprehends armed robbers, cultists, recover arms

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested nine suspects including armed robbers, cultists and recovered arms and ammunition.

This was contained yesterday in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

According to him, “On 05/08/2023 at about 1300hrs, the DPO Agbor Division acted on credible information, and detailed police operatives to investigate and arrest a syndicate that reportedly specializes in stealing motorcycles in Agbor and its environs.

“The team swung into action, and gathered intelligence that led to the eventual arrest of Efosa Osemere ‘m’ A.K.A Kpako age 23yrs, Nwabuzor Joseph ‘m’ age 30yrs, and Otasowie Osaso ‘m’ age 33yrs. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being part of the syndicate robbing people of their motorcycles and other belongings in Ewuru Community, Agbor.

“When a search warrant was executed in their houses, one locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge were recovered. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“On 06/08/2023 at about 1130hrs, acting on credible information, Anti-robbery patrol team of Orerokpe division while on routine stop and search along Oha/Orerokpe Community road in Okpe L.G.A intercepted a commercial tricycle with five male passengers, the Policemen subjected them to a search during which one locally made double barrel cut-to-size short gun with two live cartridges, the sum of One Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand Naira(#148,000) were found in the possession of one Oghenetoja Douglas ‘m’ of Agboro Community in Okpara Island Isokolo, Ethiope East L.G.A, age 27yrs, suspect was swiftly arrested and taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.” Edafe stated.

The police Image Maker further add, “In another development, the DPO Kwale division CSP Edwin Igoche received a complaint about a syndicate that vandalizes electricity poles and steals electric cables. The DPO detailed the DCO Kwale division to embark on a discreet but intelligence-driven investigation.

“Consequently, on 5/8/2023, the divisional crime officer led a combined team of police and vigilante and arrested the following suspects, Michael Thank god ‘m’ age 25ys, Peter Onyoba ‘m’ age 31yrs from Anambra state, Prince Johnson ‘m’ age 46yrs, Ogochukwu Nwabochali ‘m’ age 36, Chinedu Ossai ‘m’ age 38, and recovered three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutter, one measuring scale.

“The suspects and exhibits are in custody while investigation is ongoing.” The statement said.