Delta, Ondo, Sokoto, 16 others to experience flooding in Aug —NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said yesterday that Delta, Ondo, Sokoto and 16 other states, as well as 56 communities across the country, were likely to witness heavy rainfall in this month of August. The agency said the heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in the affected areas.

Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Lagos Territorial Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the communities include Aboh in Delta State; Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo and Owena in Ondo State.

Other communities include Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo, Surulere, Atani in Anambra state, Ifo, Ota and Sagamu in Ogun state, Lafia and Wamba in Nasarawa state, Ikom and Ogoja in Cross River State.

Farinloye also listed Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum in Bauchi state, Hadejia and Mige in Jigawa state, Ilesa and Osogbo in Osun state, Kosubosu in Kwara state.

The rest are Anka, Bungudu and Gusau in Zamfara state, Goronyo in Sokoto state, Numan and Shelleng in Adamawa state, Serti in Taraba state, Ito, Katsina-Ala, Vande-Ikya in Benue state, Oguta and Orlu in Imo state and Ugba community in Abia state.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, recently predicted three days of cloudiness, rainfall and thunderstorms across the country.

The agency advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports and periodic alerts from NiMet for effective planning of their operations.

NiMet said moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

“The public is advised to take necessary caution, and avoid driving and walking through flood waters,” the agency said.

NiMet also “urged risk and disaster managers, agencies, and individuals to be proactive in averting the loss of lives and properties during the rainy season”.