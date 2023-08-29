Delta: Group advocates for road in Abraka community

Concerned citizens in Abraka on Sunday, 27th August, 2023 launched a group on road advocacy, named ‘ABRAKA NEEDS ROADS’.

The group promised to lobby government and other critical stakeholders at all levels over the failed portions of the roads, lack of internal link roads, drainages and power supply in the community.

Speaking at the official declaration, a Co-convener of the group, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime OJ noted that the community has been cut off from the rest of the world without access road to connect other communities, saying the bad road has snowballed into a huge disaster grounding all economic activities, causing insecurity by aiding armed robbery and kidnapping in the area

He said several students, Professors, counselors and citizens have been kidnapped, robbed, raped and killed in the area due to the bad state of roads in the community

Ukuanovwe faulted government at all levels for the over 20 years near neglect of Abraka.

He also noted that the advocacy group is not after any single individual but to lobby the government of the day to develop the community by way of rehabilitating the existing failed roads, link roads and construct fresh roads and drainages.

Ukuanovwe further called on the government and stakeholders to come to the aid of the community and do the needful to avoid a total shutdown and massive protests within the coming days.

He explained that the one-day exercise was never a protest but a solidarity walk to mark and launch the official operation of the advocacy group.

On his part, another co-convener of the group, Dr Morrison Jessa reiterated the commitment of the group to sustainable community development.

Presenting the Action Plans of the group, Dr Jessa read the vision, mission and implementation plan of the group.

Dr Jessa gave the mission of the group as to position Abraka on the world map through active community participation in all round development in terms of infrastructural facilities like road network, functional drainage system, power supply, security architecture and technological advancement.

He noted that in the coming days, the group will make a passionate appeal to relevant stakeholders such as the government and it’s agencies (NDDC, DESOPADEC and others); well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies (the university, banks, hotel owners, Oil and Gas Marketers, NURTW, Private Transport Lines, market unions, churches and other business ventures), through their corporate social responsibility policies.

This, he stated is part of the action plans of the Advocacy Group.

Jessa enjoined all stakeholders to partner with the group in order to bring development to the people of Abraka.

Abraka, a University Community hosting the famous Delta State University, Abraka is the economic hub of Ethiope East Local Government Area.

The community doubles as a tourist destination with aquatic and green attractions.