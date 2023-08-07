Delta community students urge Chevron to pay scholarship arrears

By Jimitota Onoyume

Students on Chevron’s scholarship in oil rich Polobubo community, Delta state have enjoined the oil giant to clear its scholarship arrears to them.

President National Association of Polobubo students, Comrade Jacob Abulu made the appeal in a statement to the Vanguard after a meeting of the executives with the Professor Pereware Tiemo led Polobubo Education committee.

The students urged the Polobubo Education committee to also assist them mount pressure on Chevron to pay the outstanding arrears of the scholarship.

The president, Comrade Abulu said the students were already suffering academic dislocation because of the delay.

“Most final year students are highly affected as they are battling to carry out their research projects as one of the requirements to fulfill in obtaining a university degree.

“Whatever that cannot stop oil from flowing, should not stop payment of scholarship or any other benefit of our dear already over-exploited communities.

“Its so heartbreaking that, we still have to agitate before this very meager amount of money will be paid to our students.

“We also call on Professor Pereware Tiemo led Polobubo Education committee to prevail on Chevron Nigeria Limited to offset the scholarship arrears to students benefitting from their partially funded scholarship programme for host communities in their onshore operations.

“The essence of the programme is to provide financial support for students in the course of their academic pursuit and as such making payment(s) after graduation or after a student has dropped out due to financial constraint, amounts to a defeat of purpose.”

The students also urged the oil giant to ensure the arrears are cleared before the end of August this year.

Secretary of the Polobubo Education committee, Comrade Markson Aboh who represented the Chairman of the committee at the meeting of the students commended them for their maturity, adding that students who should also have been on the benefiting list since 2021/2022 academic session were affected.

He said the committee will take their request to the oil giant, adding that it would push for upward review of the scholarship and expansion of the list of beneficiaries.