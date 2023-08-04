Delta communities lament deplorable state of roads, call on FG to act

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —INDIGENES of three Delta communities of Eku, Abraka and Obiaruku, including, commuters, transporters, and business owners said they were suffering as a result of the deplorable state of the Eku/Abraka Road and Abraka/Obiaruku roads in Ethiope-East and Ukwuani Local Government Areas of Delta State.

The transporters said their vehicles were getting damaged daily as they visit mechanic at least twice weekly.

The indigenes from the communities, spoke, yesterday, lamenting the lackadaisical attitude to federal roads in the region.

They regretted that their businesses were affected as a result of the road as kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes now take place in sections of the road.

Mr. Victor Odeneseka, who works with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, at NUT Junction in Abraka said they have suffered as a result of the road with no assistance from the federal and Delta State governments.

He said vehicles regularly get damaged on the road, which he said was no longer motorable, as some trucks are parked indiscriminately.

According to Odeneseka, kidnappers and armed robbers take advatage of the bad state of the road to operate and get away unchallenged.

He said businesses, including transportation were on a standstill in the area, adding: “I cannot work again because the road is bad.”

Also, Adline Ishabgen from Eku community, a businesswoman, said: “The road is very bad. Government should do something about it.” She said business no longer thrive in the area as a result of the bad road.