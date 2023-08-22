Delta commissioner, Angele takes oath of office, vows to deliver

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Burutu-born newly sworn in commissioner in Delta State, Hon. Godknows Angele, has vowed to break grounds in the performance of his duties as part of his allegiance to the fulfillment of the MORE Agenda of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Angele made the vow, Tuesday, shortly after taking his oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony of 26 commissioners by Gov. Oborevwori at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, the state capital.

Angele was the executive chairman of Burutu local government when his name was shortlisted for the appointment, which was done in consonance with his track records in grassroots development.

Though, the portfolios were not disclosed as at the time of the oath of office, he had already handed the mantle of the council’s administration to the vice chairman, Hon. Comblous Ekisa.

He however, assured Deltans of his readiness to redouble efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to them in his new office.

He said: “Today is one of my happiest days in life. God is faithful because it’s very rare for somebody to be on seat and an avenue is created for him to climb higher; A serving council chairman now a state commissioner and I give all glory to God Almighty.

“By God’s grace, I will not relent in my determination to work harder for the betterment of the people of Delta State. I will redouble efforts in the performance of my duties to actualize the MORE Agenda of Gov Sheriff Oborevwori.

“As a workaholic chairman of Burutu, I’m ready to break grounds to record outstanding feats in the ministry that will be assigned to me, and I also assure Deltans that the Gov Oborevwori-led administration will serve them better”.