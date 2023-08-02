Delta Assembly concludes screening of commissioner nominees

By Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State House of Assembly, Wednesday, concluded screening of nominees whose names were forwarded to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointment as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

Recall that the first and second batches of the 26 commissioner designates, were last week, screened and confirmed for appointment by the Assembly.

Among those in the last batch of the screening exercise presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, were Jerry Ehiwario from Ika South Local Government Area; Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Ndokwa East and Darlington Ijeh, Oshimili South.

Others were Emamusi Obiodeh, Isoko South; Perez Omoun, Patani; Agabateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi, Warri South; Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Ethiope West and Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Sapele.

Their appointments were confirmed following separate motions to that effect by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, and adopted.

Emomotimi Guwor said the House had once again shown its resolve for diligence and dedication to duty,

commending members for their show of responsibility.

He congratulated Governor Oborevwori for appointing 26 Deltans to serve in the State Executive Council in line with provisions of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.