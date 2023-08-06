Delta APC Chieftain lauds appointment of Okotete, Keyamo, Wike, Maitama, others

…hails Ibori , OmoAgege

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state, Chief Charles Obada has hailed the appointment of Hon Stella Okotete, Festus Keyamo, as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu, describing their choice as a good step for the new government.

Obada , a former governorship aspirant in the state, spoke to newsmen at his residence in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government , saying he was also elated that Chief Senator Ede Dafinone is the one representing Delta central senatorial district.

He said he was certain that Okotete , Keyamo and Senator Dafinone will perform creditably well in their various capacities and attract great development to Delta state

“Hon Stella Okotete ‘s appointment as a Minister in the federal republic of Nigeria did not come to me as a surprise because few months ago I had predicted she could be appointed a minister.

“The choice of President Tinubu is a good one. I commend Tinubu for the appointment. I thank Tinubu for finding our sister and brother Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, worthy of the ministerial appointments.”

He also hailed the president for appointing Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Sule from Bauchi State in his cabinet, saying he was confident the team put in place by President Tinubu will bring about significant leap in the economy within the next one hundred days of the government.

” With the team already put in place by Mr President I am very optimistic that Nigerians will begin to see significant improvement in the economy of the country within the 100 days of this government.”.

” I also salute the choice of Chief Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state, Nasir Elrufai, former governor of Kaduna state in the ministerial list .

” Wike is a performer any day. Nigerians saw his record in Rivers state. He will also deliver at the federal level. The team is commendable.

“There is renewed hope in the country that Nigerians will breath with the calibre of persons in the ministerial list so far “

Chief Obada also congratulated the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Senator Ovie OmoAgege, former governor of the state Chief James Ibori on the occasion of their birthday anniversaries, praying God to grant them more fruitful years to impact positively on the state and the country.