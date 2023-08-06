Home » News » Delta APC Chieftain lauds appointment of Okotete, Keyamo, Wike, Maitama, others
News

August 6, 2023

Delta APC Chieftain lauds appointment of Okotete, Keyamo, Wike, Maitama, others

…hails Ibori , OmoAgege

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state, Chief Charles Obada has hailed the appointment of Hon Stella Okotete, Festus Keyamo,  as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu, describing their  choice  as a good step for the new government.

Obada , a former governorship aspirant in the state, spoke to newsmen at his residence in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government , saying  he was also elated that Chief Senator Ede Dafinone is the one representing Delta central senatorial district.

 He said he was  certain that  Okotete , Keyamo and Senator Dafinone will perform creditably well  in their various capacities and attract great development to Delta state

“Hon Stella Okotete ‘s appointment as a Minister in the federal republic of Nigeria did not come to me as a surprise  because  few months ago I had predicted she  could be appointed a minister.

“The choice  of President Tinubu is a good one. I commend Tinubu for the appointment. I thank Tinubu for finding our sister  and brother Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, worthy of the  ministerial appointments.”

He also  hailed  the president for appointing    Ambassador  Yusuf Maitama Sule from Bauchi State   in his cabinet, saying he was confident  the team put in place by President  Tinubu  will bring about  significant leap in the economy within the next one hundred days of the  government.

” With the team already put in place by Mr President  I am very optimistic that Nigerians will begin to see significant improvement in the economy of the country within the 100 days of this government.”.

” I also salute the choice  of Chief Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state, Nasir Elrufai, former governor of Kaduna state  in the ministerial list .

” Wike is a performer any day. Nigerians saw his record in Rivers state. He will also deliver at the federal level. The team is commendable.

Related News

“There is renewed hope in the country that Nigerians will breath with the calibre of persons in the ministerial list so far “

Chief Obada also congratulated the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Senator Ovie OmoAgege, former governor of the state Chief James Ibori on the occasion of their birthday anniversaries, praying God to grant them more fruitful years to impact positively on the state and the country.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.