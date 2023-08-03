Delta APC chieftain, Emerhor urges prayers for Omo-Agege on birthday

Omo-Agege

Delta All Progressives Congress, APC Founding Leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, has congratulated former Deputy President of the Senate and the incoming Governor of Delta State, HE. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his 60th birth anniversary.

Olorogun Emerhor in his goodwill message singed by his Media Aide, Aghogho Abraham Orotomah, he noted that Senator Agege’s achievements at 60 are monumental, having served Delta State in various executive capacities and having served Delta Central Senatorial District, Delta State and Nigeria outstandingly during the 8th and 9th Senate dispensations.

Adding that Omo-Agege’s tenor as the deputy Senate President of the Senate of Nigeria was record breaking in terms of development improvements for his constituents and Nigeria as a whole.

While wishing Senator Omo-Agege God’s continued grace, favour, long life and prosperity, Olorogun Emerhor urged all Deltans to continue to pray and support him as they await his swearing in as their duly elected Governor.