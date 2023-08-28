Delta @ 32: Dafinone preaches unity, hope for a better Delta

Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has called on Deltans to remain steadfast to the dreams and aspirations of their founding fathers of a peaceful, united, and progressive Delta State.

The renowned Chartered Accountant while congratulating Deltans for living together peacefully since its creation on August 27, 1991, from defunct Bendel State by the administration of former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, noted that though the state has experienced some level of development, comparatively Delta is not where we ought to be after 32 years of existence.

He, therefore, charges Deltans to remain steadfast to the ideas and aspirations of our forefathers, noting that the state might not be where we all desired it to be, but there is hope for a progressive and better Delta.

The Delta Central lawmaker in a statement to mark the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Delta State said, “Delta State has come this far because we respected each other as a people, this, has enabled us to live together peacefully as one united people these years.

“So, I want to change our people to continue to see each other as one united people, we may have some dividing lines as a result of sociopolitical interest, but what unites us as Delans is greater than what pulls us apart as a people.

“In the past 32 years, we have made progress as a state, however, this is certainly not where we ought to be considering how blessed Delta is in human and natural resources amongst the comity of States in our country.

“Deltans may not have much to celebrate about today as a people, but if we remain steadfast and committed to the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers, I am confident that we all shall leave to see, a peaceful, united, and progressive Delta that will an envy of other states.

“I wish to congratulate Deltans on this auspicious day of the creation of our dear State as one great people, We should pray and work to bequeath a progressive and better Delta to our upcoming generation” he said.