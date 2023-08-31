Dellfire: Music has taken me far but I stay hungry

“Seeth a man diligent in his work” has been a repetitive drive for Dellfire, with a passion for entertainment. He started the journey in music, knowing it wasn’t one that came cheap, but hard work and determined measures are success keynotes.

Dellfire (Daniel Effiong Ukut Udoh) a renowned Afrobeat and dancehall artist, song writer, and producer was born in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, on the 18th of September 1993, with first music recording dated July 2008.

He moved to Lagos from Abuja in 2018 with the dreams of going international. That wasn’t a spoof as he had his first professional performance in Abuja at 2012.

Multi-talented, he was a songwriter who wrote his heart out and gave room for growth as things began to look up in no time.

In one of his interviews at his studio he said “I think music in itself is healing, lt’s an explosive expression of humanity, it’s something we all are touched by. No matter what culture or race we are, everyone loves music.”

That’s why his taste of music is mind blowing. Being a Nigerian artist has made us know that diversity is the seasoning of existence – Raggea (Jamaican heritage) Afrobeat (Nigerian) fusing these all together brings out the blend Dellfire.

As we know, preparation meets opportunity, so his career blasted off as Dellfire emerged the winner of the cream platform contest by MTN Nigeria and Dbanj, which was a swirl to his dreams.

Other achievements includes Hero regional tour 2014, Glo regional tour 2017, Miss Independent Nigeria 2017 world stage, a collaboration with B.E.T award winning rapper Iceprince Zamani in 2017, Hit tracks with Braveboy, Afro sound machine, not just a music collaboration with lyta, but also writing the No 5 most streamed songs in December 2022 by Lyta on audiomack titled ‘This Side’; another collaboration with DJ Devolve of Republic Records.

Warner Chappel Publishing can’t just get enough of the Nigerian singer and songwriter as they released a six track album titled “Tick Tick in their Valo Nigerian afrobeat album and so much more.

“Shutting down music in America in no time, still droping banging hit tracks, featuring with the best in the industry home and abroad,” is the goal, he said.

Dellfire has also gathered a strong following for his craft on social media platforms like IG, Twitter (Officialdellfire ) and streaming sites for his fans who can’t seem to get enough of good music on Amazon, audiomack, Apple Music.

Dellfire remains original, calm, collected and a charm to the ladies, but is still as driven as when it all began: “That’s not going to change about me,” he vowed.

Dellfire quoted 50 cent: “‘What separates those who rise above adversity is the strength of their will and their hunger for power”.

“Music has brought me to a great stage where normalcy can’t take you. Knowing this, I will never stop. I know it’s not a walk in the park. And that’s why I stay hungry.”