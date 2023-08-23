Deliver or resign, tribal leaders tell Tinubu’s ministers

By Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria’s tribal leaders have asked members of President Bola Tinubu’s 65-member cabinet to immediately evolve ways of delivering on the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda or resign their appointments.

The leaders under the aegis of “The Natives” gave the charge on Wednesday when it launched a hashtag #AllEyesOnMDAs – a performance monitoring tool to keep appointees in check.

The Natives, which also draws membership from across different ethnic, religious and cultural affiliations, vowed to focus on all the ministries and parastatals to ensure “it is no longer business as usual.”

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, Supreme Leader of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, said President Tinubu has demonstrated good leadership and proven himself a large-hearted father, hence the appointees must reciprocate by way of excellent performance or be booted out.

Edwards said: “We are total and firm believers in the Renewed Hope administration, so will give you the citizens’ support, we will be at your doors, will keep you on your toes, meet you in the field, monitor and evaluate your progress and we will not be afraid to spot you out or call for you to be booted out. This time around, Nigerians must win.

“The undaunting task to renew the hope of Nigerians through creative and innovative solutions has been signaled unmistakably.

“We are all aware of the sacrifices Nigerians have had to make in the face of the bold decisions to rescue our country by President Tinubu and the challenges of temporary pain confronting the people.

“To the Honorable Ministers, we say congratulations! We call on you to be constantly aware of the Renewed Hope Covenant with the People.

“Hon. Ministers, come alive, wake up and rise up! You are 45 of the best amongst us, do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively and individually, we won’t tolerate failure.

“The entire country expects much from you, also the President and may your reign be prosperous.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played his part, he has both the mandatory role to supervise and be responsible for successes and failures.”

“Hon. Ministers, we call on you to be on your toes, fold your sleeves, the task is enormous, you all have the pedigree to surmount them. This is our clear chance to restore the image, the glory and economy of our Nation.

“Banish poverty, renergize the country, give hope to young people, women and the disabled, open up the reservoir of knowledge, potentials and skills inherent in the nation, we want to see great infrastructures, durable roads, active railways, amazing air and land transport, utilize the sun, the ocean, our brains, create polices that make businesses profitable and inspire Nigerians at home and everywhere.

“You have Singapore, Rwanda, China before you as examples. This is a different journey, the President wants delivery, Nigerians want results. Remove all debris, clogs in the wheels, uproot all blockades, imbalances and impediments in your pathways.

“There must be power. Natural Resources like Gas, Solid Minerals, Water, Fertile Land and human talents are before you, explore them creatively and elevate them.

“Our youths must find Jobs, the country must be Safe, the Environment must know the Nation’s Administrators are navigating decisively, communicate your policies effectively, modernize, digitize and discipline. Intensify your impacts in the Health Systems, administer in your best capabilities and do not be afraid to promote inclusion that can altogether promote prosperity”, the group demanded.