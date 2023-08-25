Defunding mass literacy education jeopardizes hope of 62m Nigerians, CSOs tell Tinubu

….insist move be halted in the interest of Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

CIVIL Society Organizations, CSOs, under the auspices of Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance, CSCTGG, Friday, told President Bola Tinubu that defunding of adult and mass education under the 2024 budget will jeopardize the hope of 62 million Nigerians.

CSCTGG called the attention of Tinubu during a world press conference held in Abuja, where the Convener, CSCTGG, Victor Udo, in an address said the discontinuation of funding the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, NMEC, will make the future bleak for millions of Nigerians who are currently accessing education through the Commission.

According to Udo, the Federal Government announced its approval for the discontinuation of budgetary allocations to professional bodies and councils effective 2024, which was made public by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, in letters issued to heads of affected organizations and institutions from the Office of the Director General dated 26th June 2023 and titled, ‘Discontinuation of Funding of Professional Bodies and Councils from 2024 Budget in line With Decisions of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS)’.

Meanwhile, he said the implication of defunding the Commission as proposed will bounce back on human capital development negatively, and pointed that is legitimate for the Commission to be funded under 2024 budget as their finding discovered that the Commission was mistaken for a non-existent National Literacy Council.

He said: “The government said effective from the said date, the affected institutions would be regarded as self-funding and become fully responsible for their personnel, overhead and capital expenditures.

“While applauding the federal government for its decision to defund professional bodies and revenue generating councils, the coalition of Civil Society Organizations is shocked and worried at the inclusion of agencies with a mandate to provide mass literacy, adult and non-formal education on the list of agencies to be defunded from 2024.

“We consider it as a mistake of immense proportions as the rest of the world is devoting even more funds to eradicate illiteracy and its concomitant effect from their societies.

“With the high number of illiterate adult population in Nigeria, it is an anti-people policy for the federal government to defund any Commission which performs one of the most important mandates among government institutions vis a vis eradicating illiteracy in our country. One such agencies mistakenly included in the list is the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC).

“Listed among the over 25 affected institutions is a body referred to as the National Literacy Council which is actually non-existent. The body established by law to oversee the affairs of mass literacy in Nigeria is called the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) established by Decree No. 17 of 25th June 1990 now Act 18 of 2004 with the mandate of eradicating illiteracy in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

“The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) is currently funded largely through subventions from the federal government which is grossly inadequate to meet the requirements of adult and non-formal education in Nigeria. To mitigate this inadequacy, the National Council on Education (NCE) in 2017.

“The research we have on the ground shows that 31 per cent have not benefited from formal education because Nigeria is still responsible for the highest number of out-of-school children in Africa. Where is the other place we can get them educated? It is through adult and non-formal mass education.

“We have over 62 million Nigerians that stand to benefit from mass literacy and non-formal education and nothing less than 62 million Nigerians will be affected by this policy.”

However, he (Udo) expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu will heed their call to halt the move of discontinuation of funding mass literacy and non-formal education.

Therefore, he said, “It is therefore the position of civil society that: the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education is a regulatory Agency and NOT a Council or Professional Body; Article 18, Section (183) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Education; The federal government, in our opinion, inadvertently listed some agencies and commissions, including the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education, as a fund-generating agency that will be denied government funding from January, 2024; Because of the importance of literacy to National Development, the National Council of Education, 2017 mandated the Federal Government to “without prejudice to the other sub-sectors of the economy allocate at least 2 per cent of its consolidated revenue to the literacy sector.

“Consequent upon the above, we hereby call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to: As a matter of urgency and national importance, direct the appropriate authorities, namely, the Director General of the Budget Office, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Presidential Committee on Salaries, and other related agencies to sustain the continuation of the budgetary provision or allocation to all non-revenue generating agencies and commissions established by an Act of parliament, including the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education as these bodies perform the important task of eliminating illiteracy in our country, Nigeria.

“Consider improving the budgetary allocation to the said agencies and commissions for effective service delivery to our dear Nation, Nigeria.

Remove the names of the said agencies and commissions from the list of professional bodies and councils which have been pencilled for defunding effective January, 2024.”