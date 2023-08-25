Defunct CPC bloc chieftains urge Tinubu for inclusion in administration

…commends president over transformation agenda

By Adeola Badru

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strides since assuming office, noting his policies have been progressive and innovative.

The Defunct CPC National Youth Leader, Mal. Abubakar Maikudi in a press statement issued yesterday and made available to newsmen, also congratulated the newly inaugurated ministers of the current administration.

Mal. Maikudi, who spoke on behalf of the chieftains from the northern and southern parts of the country, described President Tinubu as a leader with an impressive track record, declaring their confidence in his capacity to deliver renewed hope to Nigerians.

“We acknowledge that they are all competent hands with rich qualifications and extensive experience. We believe that they will assist the president to push policies and lead reforms that will take Nigeria to a greater height. They should justify the trust the president has reposed in them,” he said.

Malam Maikudi, therefore, urged President Tinubu to include APC members who were of the defunct CPC caucus in his subsequent appointments.

According to him, this caucus forms an important interest in the political landscape.

“We recall that Mr. President who was of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) bloc played very crucial roles together with former President Muhammadu Buhari of our own defunct CPC bloc in birthing the APC, which defeated the then incumbent PDP in an unprecedented election in the history of Nigeria.”

“Despite the fact that we have merged into APC, the various interests we represented before the merger are clear. As experienced politicians, we believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows that politics involves satisfying all interests.”

“A lot of defunct ACN leaders were made ministers and given top board appointments during the administration of PMB. It is therefore expected that the administration of BAT will do the same by carrying along leaders of defunct CPC in his administration.”

“We have competent members both in the north and south whom the president can take up for appointments. We mobilised heavily for President Tinubu during the elections.”

“Our belief in his capacity was not in doubt. We therefore want to join his team to bring renewed hope to Nigerians. We recall that the President promised to run an inclusive administration.”

He wished President Tinubu renewed strength so that he can effectively discharge the responsibilities of his office, while pleading for the continued support of the defunct CPC members to his administration.