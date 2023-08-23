Defence Minister: Northwest group backs Badaru, hails Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Few days after the new ministers assumed duty, a group Northwest Progressives Forum(NPF) has thrown its weight behind the choice of former Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, and hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the development.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, Adamu Isa said notwithstanding the mixed reactions that followed Badaru’s choice as Defence Minister, President Tinubu deserved commendation, given the new Minister’s trajectory.

“As Governor of Jigawa State, he received Security Report every morning as the first item on his official menu. This was moreso because he was the Chief Security Officer of Jigawa State. He cannot therefore be said to be a novice in modern governance and related issues of safety and security of citizens. Jigawa State today, is one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria”, the group said.

The group dismissed the narrative that the new Minister may find the job hard without being trained as a soldier, saying “those who are suddenly peddling the narrative that the Minister has no military training are merely out to distract attention because a Nigerian Minister’s role is coordination of the activities of core professionals under his supervision.”

“We recall that another former governor from the Northwest, Engr(Dr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso held the same portfolio of Defence Minister and performed effectively and efficiently. This was moreso because being a Minister is no rocket science.”

The group expressed excitement over what it described as news reports that “the new Minister of Defence has immediately swung into action as he is already assembling a team of experts to assist him in the discharge of this important assignment.”

Adamu explained that the effort by Badaru to assemble a team of experts was a proof that the man knew his focus and ” the correct team composition for effective and efficient delivery of his duties”.

” His Excellency Badaru is not new to the critical details of National Defence Policy, the guiding norm of the entire Defence Ministry”.

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “considering a competent, patriotic person with proven track record of delivering on his assignments for decades.”

“Haven done our independent checks and consultation with experts in modern military art and warfare, we are convinced that the appointment of His Excellency Mohammed Badaru as Minister of Defence is a game-changer, in the spirit of Renewed Hope.”

The group said it would continue praying for the new Minister of Defence to succeed in the new national assignment.