Defence Minister: Badaru’s experience will count – NANS Presidential aspirant, Pedro

Badaru

The campaign organization for a frontline Presidential aspirant of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo-Obi, yesterday, congratulated Alhaji Abubakar Badaru on his inauguration as Minister of Defense, describing him as a committed technocrat.

In a statement signed by Pedro Obi Campaign Organization, Comrade Pedro noted that the appointment of Badaru was a plus to the President Bola Tinubu led-administration and expressed confidence in his ability to serve the Nigerian people.

The statement read in parts:” The nomination of Alhaji Badaru is a round peg in a round hole. The President harkened to the voice of reason from consummate Nigerians, particularly Nigerian students in the South-South region which clamoured for the nomination of an astute personality in the person of Alhaji Abubakar Badaru as a member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

“Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, the immediate-past Governor of Jigawa State, is known for his role in the development of the youths and students community. Owing to the fact that most cases of banditry, thuggery and restiveness is found on the demographic distribution of young people among us, moreso, Alhaji Badaru is overly experienced in managing the youths sector of this great country, Nigeria. Without doubt, he is eminently qualified to function as Defense Minister.

“ It is also public knowledge that when banditry and other anti-social vices took the center stage particularly in some Northern states, Jigawa State recorded the least cases of these turbulence because the experienced technocrat, Badaru was the then Chief Security Officer of Jigawa State.

“The Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi campaign organization for NANS Presidency believe in the repositioning of our country and the active participation of highly experienced people in government. In view of this, we commends President Bola Tinubu for the wonderful choice of Alhaji Abubakar Badaru as Minister of Defense, and wish to extend our heartfelt felicitations to him on his inauguration.”