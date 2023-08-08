Defection: Our members that left are in search of daily bread – Ondo PDP chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leadership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state , said they’re not perturbed by the defection of their members and Chieftains to the ruling party in the state.

Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, said in Akure that those that left were looking for their daily bread and political relevance.

Adam predicted that many of the defectors would soon return to the party. “We’re not worried about the defection of some of our leaders across the state.

“What is happening is not strange. When a party lost a big election like the presidential election, such defection are bound to happen.

“Some are leaving, some are coming in. That is politics. Some of them are on voyage to search for political relevance or daily bread.

“When the daily bread is not coming, they will come back. We have no cause to worry over the defection. What is the contribution of those defectors in the last election. We will bounce back in the state.”

Speaking on the coming council elections, the party chairman said that the party has conducted its primaries to elect candidates for next year’s polls.

He said that its councillorship and chairmanship candidates emerged through a transparent processes.

“We are following the time table religiously. We have held primary for our candidates to emerge so that we can produce our candidates.

The Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had shifted the local elections from December 16 this year to February next year.

Adams said the party was prepared to field candidates for the proposed Local Council Development Areas if elections were to be conducted in the areas

On the palliative measures released by the state government, Adams described it as a deceit and a means to siphon public fund.

Speaking on the creation of additional 33 LCDAs, the party’s chairman said “It is not our responsibility to reject creation of LCDA. If the government says it wants to conduct elections into the newly created LCDAs we are ready and prepared.