Decomposed body of kidnapped retired School Principal, 74, found in shallow grave

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The decomposing body of kidnapped retired School Principal, Mr. Simon Ankau, 74, has been discovered in a shallow grave by operatives of Operation Zenda, a Joint Security Taskforce, around Gaya, a border town between Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The deceased was the father of the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Catholic Church Ayati, Ukum LGA, Rev. Fr. Jacob Ankau.

It was gathered that the septugenarian was kidnapped on April 18, 2023 in Chito, Ukum LGA by armed men who held him hostage while negotiating ransom with his family.

“While negotiating with the family of the deceased, the old man died in their custody. Even at that, they still collected the ransom from his family members,” a source said.