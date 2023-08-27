Decency no longer golden in our society – Luchy Donalds

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is almost impossible these days to go through social media, Instagram in particular, without beholding some women in their birthday suits. This is a reality that worries Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds even though she believes everyone has the right to live their lives the way they want.

The actress said it is said that decency is no longer golden.

Hear her: “You see, nowadays, decency has become oldskool to a majority of our society. Do not get me wrong, anybody, especially an adult, has the right to do anything. For me, it’s okay to look beautiful, to be stylish and fashionable. It’s good for you as an individual, good for the brand you want to build. But what I do not condone is nudity. That is where I draw the line.”

Donalds noted that many women on social media go over the edge of decency, all in the bid of trending and attracting traffic to build followership but warns that the risk far outweighs the presumed benefit.

“Some people see it as an act of desperation, clout chasing, to trend or get traffic on their pages. To me, it does not in any way speak well of the person involved and the brand you are trying to build. One can lose jobs, contracts or endorsement deals with big and reputable companies because no one would want to work with someone that goes naked on the internet,” she said.

Luchy Donalds cut her teeth in acting as far back as 2014. Her very first film “The Investigator” set the tone for her speedy rise in the industry. With a great display of mastery in role interpretations, it was easy for movie directors to cast her and she soon became a toast of all.

Since her debut success, she has gone on to feature in many other highly rated movies. Some of them are King’s Wife; Mr Arrogant; Chisom The Wife Material, Too Hard To Forget; Mrs and The Mistress.