DEATH IN THE CATHEDRAL: Pastor Odukoya died broken-hearted after losing two wives, twin sister – Family source

Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

By Dickson Omobola

Last Tuesday wasn’t the best of times for the nation’s Christian community, especially members of The Fountain of Life Church who, on the social media space, received news that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had shuffled off the mortal coil.

The church, which confirmed the depressing report on its official Facebook page, had stated: “The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, founding pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on August 7, 2023, in the USA. We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!!!”

Accordingly, an ocean of tributes flowed from leading lights, role models, mentees and his colleagues in spreading the gospel, who praised the clergyman for the evocative roles he performed in various lives.

Nevertheless, this reporter, on his part, on Wednesday, took a trip to Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State, to have a feel of the sanctuary where, for 31 years, Odukoya preached the gospel, gave succour to the broken-hearted and uplifted many.

First-hand, I could see that the church vicinity was devoid of activities as a handful of church members were seen in clusters wearing mournful looks.

Even when I introduced myself as a reporter who was there to observe developments, they weren’t welcoming as the unexpected appeared to have shaken them to the marrow.

One of the receptionists said:”You are not allowed to speak to anyone. For now, you can only take pictures and leave.”

When I asked if I could go through the condolence register, which was lying lonely opposite a huge frame bearing a picture of the deceased, I was told: “No, you can only take pictures and leave.”

The man, Odukoya

A twin, Odukoya was born on June 15, 1956, in Kaduna State where he was also raised.

He attended neighbouring Baptist Primary School in Kigo Road, Kaduna, before proceeding to St. Paul’s College (now known as Kufena College, Wusasa) Zaria.

In 1976, he proceeded to the University of Ibadan, UI, where he obtained a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981.

After graduation, Odukoya began working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, until he became an evangelist a few years after.

Before his resignation from the NNPC, Odukoya established the Fountain of Life Church, FOL, in 1992 alongside Bimbo Odukoya, his wife, who died on the crashed Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 on December 10, 2005.

The FOL was built with a stated vision, which is “to teach men and women the art of building successful relationships and the principles of leadership so they can be who they are created to be.”

Though the marriage between him and Bimbo produced three children, Odukoya remarried in 2010 to Rosemary Simangele, otherwise known as Pastor Nomthi, a South African, who gave him two children – boys.

Having battled cancer for two years, Pastor Nomthi, in November 2021, succumbed to the illness.

Devastated

Meanwhile, a family source, last week, disclosed that the late Odukoya didn’t get over the loss of his wives and his twin sister.

The source said: “He really didn’t get over the losses he suffered. Though he tried to be strong, there is a limit to what a man can take.

“Pastor was more devastated by what people said after Pastor Bimbo died than what actually happened. Many people said nasty things that saddened his heart. He was touched by the savagery of the comments.

“Well, he had no choice and decided to move on despite the heart break. It took a lot of talking for him to decide to remarry.

“If Pastor Bimbo’s death was shattering, Pastor Nomthi’s demise was a technical knock-out. It knocked Pastor down and out. He was inconsolable. There was nothing we could tell him. It took something deep out of him and some of us became afraid for him.”

Shedding light on the death of his twin sister few weeks after the death of his second wife, the source added: “It was a personal and humbling tragedy. He would just gaze and seemed to become completely disinterested in things around him. I believe something died in him at that point.”

Servant’s heart

Speaking on his departure, Founder of The Covenant Nation, TCN, Pastor Poju Oyemade, in a series of tweets, stated: “It’s really difficult writing this. I met Pastor Taiwo back then in my University of Lagos, UNILAG, days in 1986. He came on a visit to our room back then in Mariere Hall to recruit a bunch of us students to help with the logistics of a meeting on behalf of Reverend Emiko Amotsuka.

“He led worship during this faith meeting at the New Great Hall, Luth, Idiaraba. I say this because it speaks to the heart of Pastor Taiwo, which was service. He was a strong leader with a servant’s heart.

“The body of Christ lost a good man. A very good man with a great heart. I don’t think you will find anyone in ministry today who will say anything bad about this man.

“He was a man I could trust with anything. You are certain that whatever you said to him would stay with him. I personally asked him to administer the vows at my wedding.

“This news has been very difficult to absorb, very difficult pushing one almost into denial but God knows best. The body of Christ in Nigeria lost one of its most dependable servants and kingdom minded individuals. Rest in peace my ‘egbon’.”

Authentic icon

On his part, Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock church, Mr. Paul Adefarasin, also wrote on twitter: “A giant returns home, and we will miss him deeply! We give thanks for the remarkable life of Pastor Taiwo, an authentic icon who touched countless lives. Through his dedication and spiritual leadership, he won numerous souls, built families and restored homes. His influence reached far and wide, leaving an indelible imprint on the body of Christ.

“Although the loss is profound, we find solace in the knowledge that Pastor Taiwo fulfilled his calling and has now found rest in the arms of our Father, the Creator. We will forever cherish the opportunity to have lived in the midst of his life and times.

“To his children – Jimmy, Tolu, Tobi, Jomiloju and Timilehin; the Fountain of Life family, and everyone whose life he touched, we extend our heartfelt condolences. May you find comfort and strength in this difficult time, knowing that his legacy will continue to inspire and gird us all.

“As we navigate the road ahead without his physical presence, may his journey inspire antifragility within us, knowing that challenges for what they are may come, but we have the Greater God within and we will overcome. Pastor T has completed his race and passed the baton, now it is time for him to rest, and we will miss him dearly on this earthly side!

“Our dear Pastor Taiwo, your memory will forever be cherished. Rest in eternal peace. On behalf of our family and All House on the Rock.”

FOL

Odukoya, an avid believer in the role of the church in the socio-economic life of nations, co-started the Fountain of Life Church with a mission to provide a home for the lost, guide those in search of direction, purpose and calling as well as raise people who are committed to making a difference.

Odukoya, who was the host of ‘Discovery for Men’, ‘Discovery for Women’, ‘The Woman Leader’, as well as ‘Ruth and Boaz’ biannual meetings that reach out to thousands of men and women from all walks of life and denominations, was involved in numerous social initiatives of FOL, which include Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home, The Hope Centre and The Borehole Project.

FOI, a network of ministries within Nigeria and abroad, messages centre on leadership development, as well as building successful relationships and enterprises.